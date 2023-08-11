2024 marks the Ford Bronco's 58th birthday, provided you don't count the 25 years between the fifth and sixth generations when it was MIA. Either way, Ford is keen to celebrate. To mark the occasion, Bronco Raptor buyers have a few new appearance goodies to choose from.

The big tamale is the new Code Orange package. No, Ford doesn't paint the entire SUV orange, but you do get some notable orange trim. Specifically, Code Orange comes to the tow hooks, beadlock rings for the wheels, and in big checkered graphics covering the back half of the off-roader. You can have it with any color except Hot Pepper Red, and inside, more Code Orange is available on seatbelts – provided you have Black Onyx or blue and Black Onyx for the interior.

If that's a bit too much contrast for you, Ford has a solution. Responding to customer demand, the 2024 Bronco Raptor can be ordered with body-colored fender flares. We previewed this (and the Code Orange package) back in June with a set of spy photos capturing a gray prototype. Additionally, Ford brings Shelter Green and Velocity Blue to the Raptor's color palette.

For shoppers unable to spend $90,000 or more on a new Bronco Raptor, Ford offers a few updates for standard Bronco trims. Four new 17-inch wheel designs are available to purchase through Ford Performace, offered in conjunction with Method Race Wheels. The 12.0-inch touchscreen will be standard-issue across the Bronco family for 2024, as will Ford's Sync 4 system. And if you missed out on the mud-tastic Bronco Everglades, the trim is back for 2024.

"Bronco Raptor customers want to stand out with off-road performance and looks matching that capability," said Bronco Brand Manager Matt Winter. "This new Code Orange appearance package does just that."

Ford says order banks for the 2024 Bronco open on August 16, but at this time there's no mention of pricing. The 2023 Bronco starts at $36,785 in two-door Base trim, though Ford's online configurator lists the Base as unavailable to order. At the other end is the Bronco Raptor, and it's quite a spread. Available only as a four-door, the 2023 Raptor starts at $88,475. Both figures include a mandatory destination charge of $1,895.