Just in time for the big total solar eclipse comes a new blackout package for the Ford Bronco Raptor. Ford tells us the new Black Appearance Package wasn't made for the eclipse; it was coming regardless of the moon's position in front of the sun. Nevertheless, the Blue Oval is certainly taking advantage of the situation for some promotion.

Whether Ford is taking advantage of Raptor buyers with a $4,995 package price is a subject we'll leave up for debate. The new package adds a glossy black roof with matching mirror caps, gloss black fender flares, and a glossy blacked-out roll bar. Meanwhile, the steel bumper, skid plate, and tow hooks get a shade of Matte Black. Package-specific decals for the hood and body conclude the upfit.

Added to the Bronco Raptor's base price of $91,930 (including destination), the least-expensive blackout model is nearly a six-figure purchase at $95,925. It comes at a time when Bronco sales are down 25 percent and the entry-level Bronco Big Bend is still a $40,000 purchase. But for now at least, the Black Appearance Package is only offered on the Bronco Raptor.

Get the Motor1 Newsletter

Ford debuted the package while portions of the United States were experiencing the total solar eclipse on April 8. The company held a special Bronco Off-Rodeo event in Texas to mark the occasion, giving attendees a primo location to see the eclipse and a sneak preview of the Raptor's blackout treatment.

"Customers choose Bronco Raptor for two reasons: its high-performance off-road capability and its distinctive appearance," said Bronco Brand Manager Jason Hyde. "The Black Appearance gives them a look that stands out on any trail and under any sky, even a total solar eclipse."

Gallery: 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor Black Appearance Package