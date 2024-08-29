If you're a Ranger Raptor or Bronco Raptor owner who wants more power without going down the aftermarket route, Ford has just the thing for you. It's a software calibration tailored to the EcoBoost 3.0-liter engine to unlock substantially more horsepower and torque. Offered as an upgrade via Ford Performance Parts, the boost in output brings significant gains without breaking the bank.

In the case of the pickup truck, Ford can unlock an extra 50 horsepower and 106 pound-feet of torque. That takes the twin-turbo V6 of the 2024 Ranger Raptor to a healthy 455 hp and 536 lb-ft. It gets better as the Blue Oval also touts sharper throttle response and improved gearing for the 10-speed automatic transmission to enable a "more powerful driving experience."

Ford Ford Performance Parts software calibration for Ranger Raptor

The 2023-2024 Bronco Raptor also takes advantage of the software tweaks to the six-cylinder engine as well as the changes made to the throttle response and 10-speed auto gearbox. You get an additional 37 hp and 96 lb-ft, bringing the grand total to 455 hp and 536 lb-ft. Yes, the two Raptors now have an identical output if the upgrade from Ford Performance Parts is applied. As standard, the truck is a bit down on horsepower and torque but it catches up the SUV and matches its muscle once the software calibration is applied.

Ford is charging $825, which seems reasonable given the substantial hike in output. You can get 20% off by registering to attend the Raptor Rally for $500. It’s a one-day event programmed to take place on September 21 near the Ford Performance Racing School in Fairfield, Utah. The coupon can also be used to buy certain accessories available in the Ford Performance Parts catalog.

Ford Ford Performance Parts software calibration for Bronco Raptor

The software calibration is available to purchase on Ford Performance Parts’ website and is applied to the Ranger Raptor or Bronco Raptor at a dealer. Naturally, this in-house tune won’t void the vehicle's warranty, so the three-year, 36,000-mile Ford Performante Parts coverage remains untouched.

The two Raptors are not the only Fords available with a software calibration. The 2020-2024 Explorer ST, 2018-2023 Mustang EcoBoost, and the regular 2021-2024 Bronco (2.3L and 2.7L Ecoboost) offer similar plug & play upgrades.