Lamborghini is electrifying its lineup. The supercar slated to replace the Huracan will feature a hybrid setup like the Revuelto. However, it's unclear what Lamborghini will install in the Huracan successor. While a new spy video captures the coupe's exhaust note, it's difficult to discern what kind of powertrain makes the noise.

Last year, Lamborghini CEO Rouven Mohr said that the Huracan's follow-up would have between 6 and 12 cylinders. However, a later report alleged that the automaker would drop the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine of the current car and adopt a twin-turbocharged V8 similar to what's in the Urus. The video is too noisy to hear if the test vehicle has 8 or 10 cylinders, but it seems to have a raspy, guttural burble.

Gallery: 2025 Lamborghini Huracan replacement additional spy photos

12 Photos

Lamborghini is working to electrify its lineup by the end of 2024. The Urus Performante debuted last August with 666 horsepower under the hood from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, but it hasn't been electrified just yet. The Revuelto has a 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors and makes a bonkers 1,001 hp, but we shouldn't expect that much in the Huracan. The current model produces 631 hp from its V10 engine, and we wouldn’t be surprised if electrifying it increases its successor’s output.

Other details about the engine remain a mystery. The company allegedly plans to place the electric motor between the engine and transmission, giving the all-wheel-drive supercar an electric boost and some combustion-less propulsion. Lamborghini already revealed that it will use the Revuelto's new dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission in the Huracan successor.

The Lamborghini test vehicle might try to hide its styling with camouflage, but the company can't conceal everything. The Huracan replacement looks like a proper supercar with all the right angles, even if the automaker is trying to fool our eyes with stickers.

The next-gen Huracan shares some styling similarities with the Revuelto, but it's minimal. The two have similar front bumper styling, and both feature massive diffusers that expose the backs of the rear wheels, giving the supercars an aggressive look. However, that's where the similarities stop.

The camouflaged car features narrow headlights that sit above large radiator openings in the bumper. At the back, it has a single hexagonal exhaust tip high out of the center, and the taillights are hidden with stickers.

If you want to buy one of the last Lamborghini Huracan models available, you're already out of luck. The automaker announced in May that it had sold the remaining production run and it'll discontinue the model in 2024. We expect to see the successor break cover late next year before going on sale in early 2025.