Lamborghini published an exciting teaser video on social media today, previewing a mysterious Huracan Sterrato. The automaker keeps the car hidden from view, but the badging and other details make it quite clear what model this is.

The accompanying post said we should "Prepare to witness the fusion of automotive engineering and artistic brilliance. Make it Special. Make it Unica." Lamborghini previously used its Unica app to tease the Sian before it officially debuted.

The post leads us to believe this could be a special one-off vehicle. The teaser showed the car with a marbled blue exterior and blue stitching used for the logo. The only clear shot of the car comes at the end with brief flashes of blue lights, which reveals the Huracan wearing the Sterrato's off-road upgrades. The car's roof-mounted air intake, nose-mounted auxiliary lights, and front fender extensions are visible briefly in the clip. One badge reads, “Opera Unica for Porto Cervantes 2023.”

Lamborghini introduced the high-riding Huracan in November. It debuted with a 1.7-inch suspension lift and an updated version of the model's Integrated Vehicle Dynamics system. The automaker also widened the track – 1.2 inches at the front and 1.3 inches in the back. Underneath, Lamborghini added aluminum panels to protect the car's vital components.

Gallery: 2024 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato First Drive Review

The off-road supercar has Lamborghini's 5.2-liter V10 engine motivating it, making 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. The car channels the power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

According to the automaker, the Sterrato can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. However, it's not as fast as other modern Lamborghinis, topping out at 162 mph. It sacrifices some speed for off-road performance.

The company began manufacturing the Sterrato in February and plans to produce just 1,499 examples for the entire world. Buyers can customize their car through the automaker's AdPersonam personalization program. There are 350 exterior colors and 65 interior shades, but this new sterrato might have extra special finishes.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to see what Lamborghini has been preparing. The reveal will take place tomorrow. If it is a one-off, it won't be the company's first one of the year. In February, the automaker launched two unique cars – the Invencible and Autentica – based on the Aventador that Lamborghini replaced with the new Revuelto hybrid.