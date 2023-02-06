Listen to this article

There we were thinking the Ultimae would be the last Lamborghini to have a pure V12 and Lamborghini is proving us wrong with the Invencible and Autentica duo. The former is a coupe while the latter is a roadster, serving as the swan song for the twelve-cylinder engine before the impending hybrid era. Both are based on the long-lasting Aventador platform, which premiered 12 years ago with the original LP 700-4.

The Invencible and Autentica are a mélange of past models by featuring styling cues derived from several V12 machines, including the Reventon. It was a limited-run special edition based on the Murcielago but with an exterior appearance that went on to preview the Aventador. Lamborghini says the pair also takes after the Veneno, which was arguably the wildest-looking derivative of the Aventador. If the hood design looks familiar, that’s because it has been borrowed from the Essenza SCV12, a track-only beast with the 6.5-liter unit dialed to 818 horsepower.

Lamborghini's swan song for the gas-only V12 pays tribute to the Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento with its focus on lightness and the beefy rear wing. The one-of-a-kind coupe and roadster have a full carbon fiber body featuring the company's traditional hexagon theme. The Invencible is finished in Rosso Efesto while the Autenteica gets a Grigio Titans exterior. Inside, the minimalist dashboard does away with the infotainment system and features 3D-printed air vents.

The unique cars utilize the most potent configuration of the venerable V12 ever put in a road car by Lamborghini. As with the Ultimae, the mid-mounted naturally aspirated engine produces 769 hp and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque delivered to an all-wheel-drive system via a seven-speed ISR gearbox. Performance details have not been disclosed, but look for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph (355 km/h) to match the Ultimae.

Lamborghini refrains from talking about how much money is charging for the two cars. However, logic tells us they cost well over the $500,000 asking price of an Ultimae. The LP 780-4 Ultimae was limited to 350 coupes and 250 roadsters but with the Invencible and Autentica being one-offs, Sant'Agata Bolognese must've set a massive premium for that exclusivity.

This truly is the end of the line for the Aventador. Its hotly anticipated replacement will break cover in the first quarter of 2023 with an all-new V12 part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It'll kick start a hybrid revolution as the Urus will get a PHEV and the Huracan replacement is going to be partially electrified as well. An EV will follow in 2028 but Lamborghini's chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, told our sister site InsideEVs that it won't be a supercar since the tech isn't ready yet for a high-performance application.