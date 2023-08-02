The 2024 Nissan Titan and Titan XD don’t receive any substantial updates. However, Nissan has revamped the truck’s trim lineup, making it more expensive to start than last year’s offering. The entry-level 2024 Titan SV starts at $47,665 (all 2023 and 2024 prices include the $1,895 destination charge). The truck is on sale now.



The automaker eliminated the entry-level S trims for 2024, inadvertently raising the model’s starting price by more than $5,000. The 2023 Titan King Cab S 4x2 started at $42,245, while the 2023 Titan Crew Cab S 4x2 commanded $44,035. The Titan XD Crew Cab S is also gone, which had a starting price of $49,885 last year. The new model year also sees every trim increase in price by $120 compared to 2023.



Gallery: 2024 Nissan Titan

7 Photos

A new SV Bronze Edition Package is available for 2024. The upgrade adds 20-inch bronze wheels, a gloss-black grille surround, a black front bumper, black exterior badges, a sport bar, and black utility mirrors. Inside, Nissan adds black and bronze trim pieces and special Bronze Edition floor mats. The pack includes full LED headlights and costs $2,980.



The 2024 Titan comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 365. The suite includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear automatic braking. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard features, with wireless CarPlay available.

Trim 2024 Price (incl. destination) 2023 Price (incl. destination) Titan SV Crew Cab 4x2 $47,665 $47,545 Titan SV Crew Cab 4x4 $50,855 $50,735 Titan SV King Cab 4x4 $51,035 $50,915 Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $55,475 $55,355 Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x2 $61,335 $61,215 Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $64,645 $64,525

The 2024 Titan and Titan XD continue to use the brand’s 5.6-liter V8 engine. It makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Nissan pairs it with the nine-speed automatic.



The rugged Titan Pro-4X rolls into 2024 with Bilstein shock absorbers and skid plates. The Platinum Reserve has ventilated front seats, satin chrome exterior trim, 20-inch wheels, and a 12-speaker Fender Premium audio system.

Trim 2024 Price (incl. destination) 2023 Price (incl. destination) Titan XD SV Crew Cab 4x4 $53,825 $53,705 Titan XD Pro-4x Crew Cab 4x4 $59,785 $59,665 Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4x4 $67,735 $67,615

Sales for the Titan are abysmal. Through the first six months of the year, Nissan sold just 10,500 Titan pickups, down 5.9 percent from last year. It trails its closest competitor, the Tundra, by almost 50,000 units and is far behind the class-leading Ford F-Series, which has sold 382,893 examples as of the end of June. Dwindling sales and a dwindling selection of trims could be the beginning of the end for the model.

Rumors continue to swirl that Nissan has plans to kill the truck soon. When Nissan updated the second-generation Titan for 2020, it eliminated two body styles from the Titan XD lineup. The company previously neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, saying last year when asked about the model’s future that the Titian remains in the company’s lineup for “the 2022 model year and beyond.”