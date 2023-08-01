The addition of a high-performance Nismo model is by far the biggest news surrounding the 2024 Z but the model year change also brings another novelty. Over in Japan where the rear-wheel-drive coupe is known as the Fairlady Z, Nissan is launching a Customized Edition molded after the prototype unveiled in January 2022 at the Tokyo Auto Salon. It's available as an official Nissan Genuine Accessory Package and comes in two different flavors.

The lesser package brings the split grille with the "Fairlady Z" emblem, a redesigned front bumper, and a carbon fiber rear spoiler. Step up to the more expensive kit and Nissan will accurately replicate the Fairlady Z Customized Proto from last year's TAS. It adds exclusive 19-inch wheels, hood decals, side stickers, and a different emblem. It's the car shown in the top image while the gallery below depicts the 2022 prototype, so they're virtually identical.

Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto

4 Photos

In related news, Nissan has temporarily suspended orders for the JDM-spec Fairlady Z because of long delivery times. It effectively means the just-released Nismo derivative can't actually be ordered, which is rather strange. However, those who have an existing order for the regular model are given the opportunity to step up to the Nismo. That being said, production is limited and not all customers will be able to convert their orders. The Japanese automaker says it might have to organize a draw to determine which customers will have their orders switched from the standard Fairlady Z to the spicy Nismo.

The JDM-spec 2024 Z gets this 432 Orange paint as a nod to the Z 432 (S30) while one of the trim levels can now be had with a blue interior theme. Going forward, all grades in Japan get Amazon Alexa, which is also coming to the 2024 US-spec Z Performance and Nismo.

The order books in the domestic market won't open until Nissan will find a way to reduce the delivery times. In the Land of the Rising Sun, the Fairlady Z Nismo retails from 9,200,400 yen (about $64,500 at current exchange rates) whereas the base model begins at 5,398,800 yen ($37,900). The company's North American division will reveal Nismo pricing this fall when the auto-only RWD machine is scheduled to go on sale. In the US, the outgoing 2023 Z begins from $40,990 MSRP.