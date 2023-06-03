Shelby American revealed its latest pickup truck-based creation called the 2023 Ford F-150 Shelby Centennial Edition, honoring the legacy of the late Carroll Shelby and his passion for off-road fun.

Based on the F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew, the Shelby-branded pickup comes as standard with a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood that makes 400 horsepower, but this being Shelby we're talking about, there's also an optional supercharger on the goodies list that ups the output to an impressive 800 hp.

But that's not all because the Shelby Centennial Edition F-150 comes with Raptor-style Fox shocks that can be tuned for extreme comfort or off-road handling, as well as a redesigned interior with dual-tone leather upholstery, Shelby floor mats, tinted windows, and an official Shelby serial number.

Gallery: 2023 Ford F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition

9 Photos

Moreover, the brakes have been upgraded to improve the stopping power and the standard kit comes with 22-inch alloy wheels covered in BFG all-terrain KO2 tires, a Ram Air hood with vents, powered side steps, and a Shelby front grille, among other niceties.

The standard features of the base Ford F-150 are still there, including the truck's available Pro Power Onboard mobile generator function and the ability to receive over-the-air software updates.

“Many considered Carroll Shelby the original 'most interesting man in the world' while he was alive and we're highlighting the many intriguing facets of the legend during our 2023 centennial celebration,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “Carroll loved motoring both on and off the road, especially in rugged terrain. He would trek across the desert on both two and four wheel vehicles. His Terlingua, Texas, ranch even owned the first production Ford Bronco. We're honoring that Shelby heritage with a special off-road truck that recalls his adventures.”

Only 100 units of the 2023 Ford F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition will be made, with a starting price of $129,450 for the 400 hp variant, while the 800 hp truck starts at $138,495, which includes the base F-150 Lariat 4x4 with the 5.0-liter V8.

Shelby offers a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty, including for the powertrain. Also, each special edition pickup includes membership in Team Shelby and is eligible for documentation in the official Shelby Registry.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.