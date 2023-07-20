Isuzu loads its D-Max V-Cross pickup with ARB camping accessories to create a special truck that the company calls the Expedition Edition. The company plans to display it at various shows around the United Kingdom. It premieres at The Game Fair in Warwickshire that runs from July 28 through 30.

The truck's Valencia Orange paint immediately draws the eye. The roof features a tent and an extending awning in a similar color as the pickup's exterior. The rear features drawers and a kitchen system with a cooktop, sink, preparation area, and fridge box.

Gallery: Isuzu Expedition Edition Show Vehicle

6 Photos

The accessories on the Expedition Edition will be available from Isuzu dealers in the UK. This will let customers outfit their trucks for their own adventures.

The D-Max V-Cross starts at the equivalent of $44,043 (34,279 pounds). It comes with a 1.9-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder, making 162 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. The truck reaches 62 miles per hour in 12.7 seconds and has a top speed of 112 mph. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

The D-Max V-Cross can tow up to 7,720 pounds and has a 2,567-pound payload.

The truck has amenities like leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 9.0-inch infotainment screen, reversing camera, and a rear differential lock. The exterior has gun-metal-colored trim and 18-inch wheels.

In 2021, Isuzu partnered with Arctic Trucks to introduce the D-Max AT35 as a truck specifically for off-roading in the snow. The brand currently charges the equivalent of $62,997 (49.029 pounds) for them. This rugged model gains a strengthened chassis, a Bilstein Performance suspension, and 35-inch all-terrain tires. It has the same 1.9-liter turbodiesel and gearbox choices that the V-Cross trim uses.

Isuzu is still in the commercial vehicle market in the United States. It stopped selling consumer-focused vehicles in the country in 2009.