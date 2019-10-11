Isuzu hasn’t been on American shores for quite some time, at least with a pickup truck. The automaker still has a presence in other parts of the globe, however, and today the company announced its latest version of the venerable D-Max pickup. The Chevy-Colorado-based truck gets a full-model update for the first time in eight years, and it’s not too shabby.

The exterior adopts a chunky, rugged demeanor while upgrading its headlights to bi-LED projectors. LED lights are also in effect at the rear, along with an integrated rear bumper. It still slots into the midsize segment as either a Regular Cab, Space Cab, or Crew Cab model. The V-Cross trim is certainly the rough-and-tumble off-road variant, available only in Crew Cab 4x4 guise.

Gallery: 2020 Isuzu D-Max

17 Photos

Inside, the new D-Max is fitted with an impressive array of technology in a fresh, upscale interior. An available 9-inch infotainment screen provides access to everything from navigation to Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, and it can be managed through voice recognition for hands-free operation. The driver can shift gears manually with a six-speed, or through an automatic gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels or all four. Safety systems such as blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are also in the D-Max’s roster.

The power comes from a newly developed 3.0-liter turbodiesel, producing 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. A 1.9-liter RZ4E turbodiesel four-pot will also be offered, though Isuzu doesn’t have power ratings available for that mill at this time.

Lots Of Midsize Choices In The USA: How The Ford Ranger Compares To Its Midsize Truck Rivals

Isuzu sends the D-Max to several markets, though Thailand is where the truck shines as the country’s top-ranked pickup. Isuzu’s Thailand arm is actually behind the debut of this truck, but don’t expect it to come to the U.S. anytime soon. As for pricing in Thailand and other parts of the world, that has yet to be announced.