Interstate 95 near Bridgeport, Connecticut, became a slippery cesspool after a semi-truck hauling human waste started leaking Monday night. No one was seriously injured, but the spill caused several crashes, leading police to close the northbound lane for approximately three hours.

Connecticut police responded to reports of a truck "spilling an unknown substance" around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the road "scattered" with fecal matter leading to slippery conditions that caused several crashes.

Shortly after the waste spillage occurred, a Toyota Avalon lost control and spun out into a concrete barrier. That accident was followed by a Honda Civic careening off two concrete barriers before sliding across the northbound lanes. Later, a separate collision between another Honda Civic and a Honda CR-V followed the first two incidents. None of the motorists in any of these incidents suffered injuries.

Just after 11 p.m., a motorcyclist lost control of his bike when he hit a slick patch and fell, sliding on the road. The 36-year-old man was later transported to a Bridgeport Hospital. He suffered minor injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The most severe accident occurred around 11:41 p.m. involving a truck and two state police cruisers. The Connecticut troopers parked two cruisers in the median with their emergency lights notifying drivers of an accident. As they assisted crashed motorists, a Freightliner tractor-trailer jackknifed, striking the driver's side of another semi-truck. It then slid into the median and collided with one of the state police cruisers. That impact drove the police cruiser forward, striking the other parked cruiser in front of it.

Police caught up to the driver of the leaking truck after he was contacted by his employer and told to pull over. The 34-year-old man from Waterbury, Connecticut, was arrested after police found his 2017 Mack truck still leaking and charged him with reckless driving, driving with an unsecured load, and a dozen counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He was later released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.