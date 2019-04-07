Having a bad day? It could be worse.
Folks, trucking isn’t easy. Those of us not living the highway life completely take these road warriors for granted. Then something like the recent chocolate spill in Germany reminds us of the varying kinds of cargo traveling the world's highways and byways. While the vast majority of goods safely reach their destination, accidents do happen and the aftermath can sometimes be interesting, to say the least. From humorous to just plain gross and surprisingly scientific, here are a few of our picks for some crazy highway spills.