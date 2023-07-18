Hennessey is among the first tuners to take a crack at upgrading the 2024 Ford Mustang in its highest-performing specification. The fourth-generation Coyote 5.0-liter mill is good for 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Newton-meters) of torque in its original naturally aspirated guise, but the Texas-based aftermarket specialist with an insatiable thirst for power has already slapped on a supercharger.

The flagship S650 'Stang now belts out 850 hp and 650 lb-ft (884 Nm), delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed Tremec manual or Ford's own 10-speed automatic transmission. Other modifications made by Hennessey include beefier fuel injectors, a high-flow air induction system, a new high-flow fuel pump, and a software update for the engine management system. The result is a Mustang Dark Horse with around 70 percent more power than the standard car.

The "H850" package also comes bundled with some visual upgrades as Hennessey adds custom side skirts, front splitter, and rear spoiler – all of which are made from carbon fiber. Forged wheels are also part of the deal, along with body graphics, special badging, and embroidered headrests.

Pricing hasn't been announced but we do know the kit boasts a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty and the first conversions are planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As a refresher, Ford is charging (before options) $59,270 for the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse and $63,265 for the Dark Horse Premium. Both are listed on the company's website as having limited availability, so you might have a difficult time getting behind the wheel. The Dark Horse is sold strictly as a coupe, meaning you'll have to settle for a GT if you want unlimited headroom.

The Dearborn automaker has also planned the Mustang Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R track-only cars through the Ford Performance division. These join other versions without a license plate, built specifically for GT3, GT4, NASCAR, and NHRA Factory X.