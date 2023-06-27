Hennessey has a major power upgrade for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. It overhauls the engine to produce a prodigious 1,000 horsepower and 966 pound-feet of torque, which is a whole lot more than the stock 668 hp and 659 lb-ft.

The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 receives quite a bit of work to achieve the additional power. Hennessey adds ported cylinder heads, an HPE camshaft, and new parts for the valves, lifters, and pushrods. A larger supercharger replaces the stock unit. Other tweaks include installing oversized heat exchangers, high-flow air intake, and stainless steel headers. Revised engine management software makes the most of these new parts.

Gallery: Hennessey H1000 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

2 Photos

Hennessey claims its 1,000-hp Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing can reach 60 miles per hour in roughly 2.5 seconds – versus around 3.5 seconds in stock form. The higher-powered sedan can cover the quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds. The tuner only says the top speed tops the standard model's 205-mph top speed.

Beyond the power upgrade, Hennessey leaves the CT5-V Blackwing alone. For example, it still rides on the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension. The factory offers carbon-ceramic brakes as an option, and they weigh 53 pounds less than the standard steel rotors.

The Blackwing's cabin features a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster with three display modes: Tour, Sport, and Track. There are also features like launch control and a Performance Traction Management system.

The 2023 CT5-V Blackwing starts at $93,390 after the $1,395 destination charge. Hennessey isn't yet taking orders for the 1,000-hp upgrade. The company begins offering the tune in August 2023.

The 2024 CT5-V Blackwing has a few upgrades coming. It celebrates the 20th anniversary of Cadillac's V Series models by gaining special badges on the grille and a lower portion of the front door. There's also a new wake-up animation for the driver info display. A few new colors are Velocity Red, Cyber Yellow Metallic, Coastal Blue Metallic, and Black Diamond Tricoat. Cars with a 10-speed automatic have the option of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving assist.