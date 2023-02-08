Listen to this article

The biggest surprise surrounding the 2024 Ford Mustang's debut was a Dark Horse trim to sit above the GT. Although the premiere took place last September, it's only now Dearborn is ready to show the pony car’s interior. As expected, the new range-topper gets exclusive upgrades, the chief of which is an anodized blue titanium shift ball with the six-speed manual transmission. Go for the 10-speed auto and you get anodized silver paddle shifters.

It's safe to say the Mustang Dark Horse's interior sure looks a lot nicer than the base model our car paparazzi spotted earlier this week. Bright Indigo Blue stitching adorns the dashboard, door cards, center console, and the gear shift boot while the flat-bottomed steering wheel is covered in suede. The leather-wrapped electronic drift brake comes with an anodized lever for tail-happy experiences.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

47 Photos

Those willing to spruce up the cabin furthermore can opt for the Mustang Dark Horse Appearance Package with body-hugging Recaro seats featuring Deep Indigo Blue bolsters trimmed with Bright Indigo Blue accent stitching. They're exclusive to this version and have black Dinamica suede centers. To sweeten the pot, Ford will also throw in Deep Indigo Blue seatbelts and seat perforations with blue accents.

Other changes compared to a lesser Mustang version include Black Alley bezels and air vents to replace the traditional bright silver finish. To reflect this isn’t a run-of-the-mill model, Ford adds a badge on the instrument panel to denote the Dark Horse's chassis number. In addition, carbon fiber-inspired grains have been used on the inside where the parts covered in leather and vinyl have a fancier grain texture compared to past models.

Stepping outside of the 500-horsepower sports car, the flagship variant gets a signature metallic paint dubbed Blue Ember. It can be optionally combined with vinyl and hand-painted graphics to make the Dark Horse look a bit more special than the other Mustangs.

The 2024 Mustang Dark Label is scheduled to go on sale in the United States this summer, packing the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-liter production engine ever offered by Ford.