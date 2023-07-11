Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the Chevrolet Silverado received mild updates for 2024, including new color options and more standard equipment across the trim range. However, the biggest change for the new model year is deep under the skin and is not visible to the eye. The 2024 Silverado can be had with a 100,000-mile warranty but it applies only to a single model in the lineup.

With the updates from March this year, the 2.7-liter engine was given a new name. Now known as the TurboMax mill, the turbocharged four-pot receives a 100,000-mile warranty, which matches the factory warranty on the diesel-powered Silverado models. Interestingly, the same warranty isn’t available for the smaller Colorado truck with the same 2.7-liter turbo unit under the hood.

“This warranty is exclusive to the 2024 Silverado 1500 TurboMax as we encourage Silverado customers to experience the power and durability the TurboMax engine provides,” a Chevy spokesperson told Motor1.com. “We’re proud this warranty goes beyond competitors’ offerings in the light-duty, full-size pickup segment for a gasoline-powered engine. This warranty also matches the warranty applied to Duramax-diesel-powered Silverado pickups – including the only light-duty pickup available with a diesel engine, the Silverado 1500 equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel.”

Speaking of the diesel engine, it is now also available for the 2024 Silverado in the ZR2 trim. The compression ignition unit offers a peak output of 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet and acts as an alternative to the standard 420-hp 6.2-liter V8 motor for the ZR2. The 2.7-liter TurboMax, in turn, peaks at 310 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. No changes are reported for the 5.3-liter V8, which continues to produce 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of twist.

Other upgrades introduced for the 2024 Silverado include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard on the WT trim, while the High Country grade gets standard adaptive cruise control. The available Safety Package and WT Safety Package, in turn, now also include front and rear parking sensors.