The current-generation Chevrolet Silverado received its mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year. The automaker restyled the vehicle, improved the technology in the cabin, and added the off-road ZR2 variant with its launch. The changes to the 2024 truck are much subtler, focusing on minor tweaks across the entire trim lineup.

The new model year will see Chevrolet offer the ZR2 with its 3.0-liter inline-six Duramax turbodiesel engine for the first time. It produces 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque, a nice alternative to the trim’s standard 420-hp 6.2-liter V8 that makes 460 lb-ft of twist.

The ZR2’s Duramax isn’t the only powertrain change happening to the Silverado for 2024, but the other is far less thrilling. Chevy has decided to call the truck’s high-output 2.7-liter four-cylinder the TurboMax engine. It makes 310 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque in the pickup. The company didn’t list any changes to the 5.3-liter V8, which produces 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.

Chevy will offer the 2024 Silverado in two new exterior colors – Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic. The truck gets a rear seatbelt indicator, and the 6.2-liter V8 will feature active dual exhaust with Sport mode.

The Midnight Edition will now be available on the High Country for 2024, which includes the new black power-retractable assist steps and LED lighting. Customers can get the High Country trim with adaptive cruise control, too. The Blackout Appearance Package will be available on the Custom, Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Boss, and ZR2 trims.

The company also added wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability to the WT trim. The available Safety and WT Safety Packages now feature front and rear park assist. The mid-cycle update gave the Silverado new front-end styling and other design tweaks, allowing the company to focus on these smaller changes.

Chevrolet hasn’t announced pricing for the 2024 Silverado. The 2023 version starts at $38,195 (the price includes the $1,895 destination charge). Vehicle prices only seem to be increasing, so next year’s MSRP might tick upward, too. We should know more before the 2024 version reaches dealers later this year.