The Alpine A110 San Remo 73 Edition celebrates the brand's first title win in the 1973 World Rally Championship, including a victory at the eponymous event in Italy. The company is making just 200 examples of this special model, and they have an asking price of $94,500 (€89,000 locally) in France. It's available to open on March 17.

The San Remo 73 Edition takes design inspiration from the rally car in that event. It wears a body mostly in Orginal Caddy Blue with black pillars and a red, carbon roof. Black-and-white graphics appear on the hood, lower doors, and beneath one taillight.

It rides on 18-inch Grand Prix Brilliant Blanc wheels, and the Brembo brake calipers receive an anthracite finish. The Alpine emblems are black.

The cabin features microfiber upholstery with gray stitching. The Sabelt Racing one-piece seats, sport pedals, and aluminum passenger footrest add to the vehicle's competition-inspired aesthetic. A plaque shows the specific vehicle's number from one to 200. The special edition comes standard with an auto-dimming rearview mirror, front and rear parking assist, and Focal Audio stereo.

The San Remo 73 Edition uses a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. This lets it reach 62 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds.

The special edition is the latest rally-inspired version of the A110. In 2022, Alpine debuted the Tour de Corse 75. As implied by the name, the model celebrated the success at the 1975 Tour de Corse rally. It featured a mostly yellow body with a black roof and some white accents. The company made just 150 examples and charged €80,000 for them.

Alpine recently debuted the A110 R Fernando Alonso as the ultimate version of the model so far, but it costs $157,127 (€148,000). The brand is only making 32 of them. The car has a matte blue exterior and has the racer's signature on the rear quarter window. A signed replica of Alonso's helmet also comes with the vehicle.

There's an ongoing rumor about the Alpine brand coming to the United States. Nothing is certain yet.