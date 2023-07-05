Mitsubishi is adding two years of limited maintenance coverage as part of the brand's 2024 model lineup revisions. The program provides three complimentary oil and filter changes, three tire rotations, and one cabin air filter replacement. There are significant changes for individual vehicles, too.

The 2024 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid gets a new Platinum Edition with a Black Diamond body and Allow Silver roof. The brand will announce pricing and additional details later. The Black Edition SEL is now available for the PHEV model and includes black semi-aniline leather upholstery, a black dynamic shield, black chrome window trim, and black roof rails.

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: First Drive

34 Photos

The 2024 Outlander also gets a Premium Edition with the same exterior color combo as the PHEV, in addition to a Light Grey interior, satin-finish hood emblem, and silver gauge trim.

The 2024 Outlander Sport has a new Trail Edition with black elements on the hood, side moldings, tailgate trim, inner door handle protectors, and mud flaps. Inside, there are all-weather floor mats. Mitsubishi renames the GT trim as the SEL grade.

The 2024 Eclipse Cross now features a hands-free tailgate with a kick-motion sensor on the SE and SEL trim levels. The SE also gets adaptive cruise control, a rear USB port, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The LE gains a FAST-Key entry system and a two-year trial of Mitsubishi Connect. A Special Edition model arrives later this year, but Mitsubishi isn't providing any details yet.

The 2024 Mirage and Mirage G4 in the LE trim gets a driver seat armrest, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers. The colors Graphite Gray and Jet Black replace Mercury Gray and Mystic Black.

Last year, Mitsubishi delivered 85,810 vehicles in the United States, which was down from 102,037 models in 2021. Through the second quarter of 2023, the brand has moved 45,540 units in the country, versus 48,272 in the same period last year.

Outside of the US, Mitsubishi is preparing to launch the latest generation of the Triton pickup on July 26, 2023. A compact crossover is coming on August 10. Plus, the brand launched the new Colt in June.