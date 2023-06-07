Ram's South American operations made no secret that it tapped the automaker's engineers in the United States when creating the new Rampage pickup. Now, we are getting another chance to see the truck testing in the US.

This Rampage is under very heavy camouflage that prevents getting a good look at the truck. Only the headlights and a portion of the grille are visible. The recent teaser images (below) provide a better look at the new Ram.

There's actually a better look inside of the truck in these pictures. The RT embroidery on the seats tells us which trim this is. It also has a push-button start, gearshift dial, and an electronic parking brake. The chairs and dashboard feature Alcantara elements.

The Rampage entered production in Brazil on January 6. The event was so big that the country's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was even present.

Despite production already starting, Ram hasn't yet released full details about the Rampage. According to Motor1.com's Brazilian edition, the company plans to announce the info in the coming days. We know that Big Horn, Laramie, and R/T trims are part of the lineup.



Under the hood, the highlight will be the Hurricane 4 2.0 turbo 4-cylinder in-line. The engine is already used in other Stellantis models, such as the Jeep Wrangler, and features variable dual control and direct fuel injection. It is not yet certain whether the block will be turned into flex. However, in the Jeep model and with gasoline, it already delivers 272 hp of power at 5,250 rpm and 40.8 kgfm of torque at 3,000 rpm.



Unprecedented in the world, the Rampage 2024 is the fifth model manufactured in the automotive center of Goiana (after the Jeep Renegade, Compass and Commander , in addition to Fiat Toro) and was the first Ram vehicle to be conceived and developed in Brazil. It is also the brand's first pickup produced outside of North America. In all, the project involved more than 800 engineers and technicians in Brazil, totaling more than 1.2 million hours of development.

