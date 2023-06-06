After the Dodge Rampage of the early 1980s and the namesake concept from 2006, the "Rampage" name is officially returning. It'll eschew the Dodge badge in favor of Ram's logo for a new pickup truck tailored to South American markets. Ahead of a full reveal expected to take place later this year, the workhorse is being previewed in surprisingly revealing teasers. One of the photos shows the badge confirming the Rampage name is being dusted off.

It's shaping up to be a handsome truck of the unibody variety as the 2024 Ram Rampage is likely to be mechanically related to the Fiat Toro. Extending front to rear, the character line at the door handle level seems identical. The Small Wide 4x4 platform has been used extensively by Stellantis considering it has also underpinned the Jeep Renegade and Compass as well as the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Despite its presumed Fiat connection, the design is all Ram with just the right amount of boxiness and a muscular front end.

2024 Ram Rampage teasers

14 Photos

Previously referred to as the Ram 1200 or even Dakota, the new Rampage was spotted in the United States about a month ago. That's not to say the pickup is coming to North America, although that would explain why the taillights seem to incorporate the US flag. We might be reading too much into things, but the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz could use some competition. For now, we only know the truck is earmarked for South America.

Some of the adjacent teaser images allow us to peek inside the cabin where the Rampage will have a fully digital instrument cluster and a tablet-like touchscreen sticking out from the dashboard. We can also spot the rotary gear knob and "Ram" lettering debossed on the passenger side of the dashboard. As with the exterior, Ram appears to have done its job to significantly differentiate the truck's cabin from its Fiat equivalent.

Power will likely be provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine dubbed "Hurricane 4." In use on Wrangler, it's good for 270 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), and while the output numbers aren't out yet for the Rampage, Ram says it'll be the fastest truck in its segment in Brazil. A nine-speed automatic transmission seems like an educated guess, while a 4x4 setup is confirmed in one of the teasers.

Rumor has it Ram intends to sell the new truck in Big Horn, Laramie, R/T, and Rebel flavors once the Rampage will be launched later this year. Mind you, this won't be the company's smallest truck as that role has been attributed to the Ram 700, a reskinned Fiat Strada sold in select markets.