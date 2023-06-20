Maserati is launching a new subscription service. It's called Tridente, and it's the company's first loyalty initiative designed to bring the automaker closer to its customers as luxury brands emphasize experiences. The program has a corresponding smartphone app that brings the brand to owners and fans alike.

Maserati offers its new Tridente subscription with three tiers, which will launch in the US later this year. Motor1.com contacted Maserati about the program's pricing in North America and learned it is not confirmed yet. Maserati will release the details at a later date.

Gallery: Maserati Tridente Subscription

6 Photos

Fans and brand enthusiasts have access to the Blu tier. The automaker offers the Platinum level to GranTurismo, MC20, and MC20 Cielo owners. Maserati reserves the Diamond tier for Project24 owners and GT2 collectors. The app is based on five fundamental pillars: editorial storytelling, exclusives, cultural encounters, curated driving experiences, and international events.

Membership benefits are also tiered. Blu members will be tuned into exclusive editorial content and previews of special merchandise. Platinum members get much more from their subscriptions. They will be able to tour the Modena factory, get early access to limited-edition car collections, receive invitations to local cultural experiences, and drive curated routes.

Maserati will treat Diamond members to "highly curated selection of luxury experiences," such as customizing their sports car with Maserati's head of design, Klaus Busse, in a private Fuoriserie consultation. Top-tier subscribers will also have opportunities to ride in classic Maserati cars and receive invitations to motoring events like Formula E and Monterey Car Week.

The new Tridente program and app are the automaker's latest efforts to better connect with fans and customers. Lamborghini offers something similar called the Unica app for customers, connecting owners with lifestyle events, news, and track activities, as many automakers across the industry launch various smartphone apps and subscription services.

Not all subscription services are equal. Maserati offers something extra for owners and fans, but some automakers lock vehicle features behind paywalls, which might be harder to sell to skeptical consumers. Late last year, Mercedes-Benz introduced a $ 1,200-a-year subscription to increase output by 20 to 24 percent on select EQ models.

The app is available now to download from the Apple App and Google Play Stores in Italy, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, UAE, the US, Japan, and South Korea. The automaker will launch the subscription service in Italy and China before expanding it to North America in the second half of 2023. It will roll out to the rest of Europe and Asia next year.