Maserati is showcasing a brand-new lineup at Pebble Beach for the Monterey Car Week, specifically during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The prestigious event saw the North American debut of the MC20 Cielo spyder.

Maserati's Global Chief Executive Officer, Davide Grasso, was present for the ceremony alongside Maserati Americas CEO, Bill Peffer, and Head of Maserati Design, Klaus Busse. Apart from the open-top supercar, the Trident brand also presented the MC20 coupe and the all-new Grecale SUV, showing off the marque's newest vehicles in the market today.

The MC20 Cielo, which made its global reveal in May, is the convertible version of the Maserati MC20 coupe, the first Maserati supercar in over a decade. The Cielo, which means "sky" in Italian, is the second iteration of the MC20's monocoque chassis, which focuses on increasing rigidity, ergo, adding a bit of weight. Of note, the MC20 Cielo is heavier than the coupe by 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Among the MC20 Cielo's highlights is the retractable glass roof that features an electrochromic (smart glass) window. This system allows transformation from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on a central screen using Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology.

The MC20 Cielo is powered by the same Nettuno V6 mill in the MC20 coupe. The 3.0-liter power plant churns out 621 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of pulling power, sent to the wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The top speed is rated at over 198 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

Maserati hasn't announced any detail about the MC20 Cielo's availability in the US. A limited-run PrimaSerie Launch Edition was offered at its global debut, with only 60 samples to be produced. The special edition model features exclusive touches such as the Acquamarina exterior paint color that you see on the car at Pebble Beach.