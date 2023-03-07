Listen to this article

Maserati announced last year that it'd return to GT2 racing with the MC20. The automaker released two photos showing off the race car at the time, but today we now have more information about its upcoming reveal and a much better look at it inside and out. The car will make its official debut at the end of June at the 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium.

The car made its track debut today, beginning the shakedown process at the Autodromo Varano de' Melegari. Maserati says the launch is "the precursor to a series of events" leading to the racer's official debut three months from now.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 GT2

20 Photos

The MC20 GT2 inherits the road-going car's Nettuno V6 engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 features twin-combustion technology based on Formula 1 engines. Maserati didn't detail the GT2's output but said it took it to "a higher level." We'll hopefully learn all those details soon. The road version makes 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. The car can sprint to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 mph.

The regular MC20 pairs the engine with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. However, the GT2 replaces that unit with a six-speed sequential racing gearbox. A racing steering wheel with paddle shifters sits in front of the 10-inch driver's display tucked in the carbon-fiber dashboard.

Maserati replaced the racer's suspension setup with racing components. It gives the GT2 adjustable shock absorbers and adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars. The car also features quick-release removable bodywork and an adjustable rear wing. The Blu Infinito livery completes the coupe's racing appearance.

"We've focused on developing a product that not only stands up to its competitors but is also an ideal car for our gentleman drivers in terms of handling, comfort, and performance," said Andrea Bertolini, Maserati's test driver. "We want them to experience a unique feeling in this car,' he added.

This isn't the automaker's first time competing in GT2. Maserati raced the MC12 in the FIA GT2 Championship from 2004 to 2010.