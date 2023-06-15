The Maserati GranTurismo returns to the United States for the 2024 model year with a starting price of $174,000 for the base Modena trim. There’s also the more expensive Trofeo model but if you want something even more exclusive, the Italian brand will be happy to sell you the GranTurismo Prima Series 75th Anniversary Launch Edition. This is a rather long name for a grand tourer that will be produced in highly limited numbers.

Inspired by the 75h anniversary of the original GranTurismo’s launch, the new special edition model comes with customization options not available on the regular model. The exterior is finished in Grigio Lamiera Matte color with carbon fiber accents and special anniversary logos adorning the wheels and trunk.

Gallery: Maserati GranTurismo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition

20 Photos

Inside the cabin, the grand tourer comes with the GranTurismo Trofeo’s perforated two-tone leather seats with special red logos on the headrests. The dashboard is covered by fine black leather with contrasting red stitching and the same treatment can be also found on the center console. The lower section of the dashboard is white with a design visually continuing to the door panels. The center section of the steering wheel features perforated leather.

Based on the Trofeo variant, the GranTurismo PrimaSerie has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with a peak output of 542 horsepower (405 kilowatts). That power is channeled to all four wheels for a 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in 3.3 seconds. The top speed is 199 mph (320 kph).

“The all-new GranTurismo is a revolutionized version of our brand icon and perfectly encapsulates the core pillars of performance, comfort, and timeless design,” Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas, comments. “The PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition pays homage to a storied collection of celebrated Maserati models – together with the Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore trims, GranTurismo will open new doors for Maserati in North America.”

Maserati says it will deliver just 50 examples of the new special edition GranTurismo to customers in the United States and Canada with order books expected to open in the summer of this year. There are no pricing details currently available but keep in mind the GranTurismo Trofeo starts at $205,000 and the PrimaSerie is expected to cost more. As a side note, the limited edition model has a production of just 75 units for the entire world.