The German tuner Fostla created a custom Mercedes-AMG SL63 in a wild color combo that combines an anthracite gray body and a Tiffany Blue interior. It's a weird mix of shades, but we can see why a buyer might like the blend.

The SL's exterior receives a wrap in the color Frozen Anthracite Matt, and there's gloss black trim. The Tiffany Blue accents on the front grille, brake calipers, side gills, and diffuser strakes hint at the color that covers the inside.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL63 4MATIC+ By Fostla

27 Photos

Fostla has Brabus as a partner, so it fits this SL63 with the famous tuner's Monoblock Z Platinum Edition wheels that measure 22 inches. Continental Sport Contact 6 tires wrap around them.

The tuner re-upholsters the cabin almost entirely in Tiffany Blue. Only black and metallic trim break up the bright color. Fostla uses partially perforated, diamond-quilted leather. The thread for the stitching is also Tiffany Blue.

The latest SL-Class debuted for the 2022 model year. The SL63 has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet. This generation introduces all-wheel drive to the venerable sports car. The setup has a permanently driven rear axle with an electromechanically controlled clutch for sending the output to the front wheels. It also has an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential and rear-wheel steering. The range-topping model currently starts at $179,150 after the $1,050 destination fee.

In addition to the SL63, the model lineup in the US includes the SL55 making 469 hp and 516 lb-ft from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. It has a base price of $138,450.

The SL43 is the entry-level model in the US, and it goes for $111,050. While the other trims have V8 engines, this one has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 375 hp and 354 lb-ft.

Spy shots show Mercedes working on an SL with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. It reportedly goes by the SL53 moniker. No powertrain specifics are available yet, but the model might use an electrically assisted version of the SL43's turbo four-cylinder.

In 2023, Mercedes announced Manufaktur options for customers looking to personalize their SL. The upgrades include eight exterior colors: Vintage Blue, Silicon Gray, Côte d’Azur blue, Rubellite Red Metallic, Night Black Magno, Hightech Silver Magno, Graphite Gray Magno, and Ireland Mid Green Magno. A Midnight Blue fabric top is another new choice. An available Interior Package features diamond-quilted Nappa leather.

Take a look inside the new SL as it looks from the factory: