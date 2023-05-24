Buyers who don’t want a run-of-the-mill Mercedes-AMG SL will have some extra options available through the company’s Manufaktur upgrades. The automaker is giving the convertible new interior and exterior finishes for customers who want more customization options, which include new cabin materials.

On the outside, the SL is available with eight Manufaktur paint finishes. Two are solid – vintage blue and silicon gray. The car is also available with Côte d’Azur light blue metallic and rubellite red metallic. The other four are matte colors – night black magno, hightech silver magno, graphite gray magno, and Ireland mid green magno. The green is exclusive to the SL Manufaktur. Buyers can also opt to dye the fabric soft top a midnight blue.

Mercedes will offer an Interior Package that wraps the seats in exclusive diamond-quilted Nappa leather, which feature the AMG emblem embossed in the headrests. The automaker also uses the material on the armrest, center door panels, center console, and the lower dash section. The SL also gets a hand-stitched Manufaktur steering wheel in Nappa leather that matches the upholstery.

Other unique touches in the cabin include deep-pile floor mats with the AMG logo and Nappa leather piping. The car also features illuminated door sill panels with AMG lettering and an exclusive Manufaktur pattern.

Mercedes offers the SL with two engines and three outputs at the moment. The entry-Level SL43 packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 375 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. It’s capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in a respectable 4.8 seconds before hitting 170 mph, its electronically governed top speed.

A twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is also available. It produces 469 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque in the SL55, but the output increases to 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque in the SL63 Roadster. The high-powered variant can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the SL55.

Mercedes doesn’t offer a price for the Manufaktur upgrade, which should come closer to the on-sale date. The automaker will open the order books for the SL Manufaktur in the fourth quarter, so we might not see the dressed-up convertible hit the road until early 2024.