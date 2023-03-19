Listen to this article

You all probably know Mansory for its outrageous take on cars. Not just any cars, but expensive ones that some people would rather keep untouched. But for those who want more – whether through overly designed body kits or the use of screaming colors – trust Mansory to go over the top and bring something different.

However, this Mercedes-AMG SL63 tune isn't one of them. Looking rather subtly dressed up, Mansory's take on the top-down AMG SL is surprisingly subdued and could pass as a tasteful tune at first glance.

Gallery: Mansory Mercedes-AMG SL63

10 Photos

Emphasis on "first glance" as looking at Mansory's work on the AMG SL reveals that the company didn't hold back in giving the 2+2 GT a wild makeover... at least in terms of the use of body kits. Up front, you'll see the revamped bumper with copper-ish accents, with the three-pointed star replaced with Mansory's own roundel. The restyled air vents are surrounded by carbon fiber elements, of course, as are the front bumper spoiler and the side mirror housing.

The story's the same at the rear. The spoiler, diffuser, and several bumper elements are all given a carbon fiber makeover lined with copper accents. To top things off, Mansory said 22-inch wheels are available in various designs. Inside, it appears the tuning firm equipped the AMG SL63 with white upholstery, which includes seatbelts.

Mansory's work isn't exclusive to the exterior and interior elements of the convertible. There isn't much information conveyed on the German tuner's announcement of the said build, except for two performance levels that will be available: P720 and P850.

That means, Mansory has tuned the AMG SL63 to under 720 and 850 horsepower (the company uses PS for its output ratings), which should be way above the car's stock form. Of note, the AMG SL63's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 puts out 577 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque, which are by no means a slacker based on our review. Mansory's tune is said to give the AMG SL63 a maximum acceleration rate of zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 206 mph (332 km/h).

Mansory didn't reveal the pricing for this build but knowing the brand, it isn't going to be cheap at all.