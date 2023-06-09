Hyundai has been putting its history front and center over the last few years. It restored the original 1974 Pony Coupe Concept last year, and it's now honoring the company's early years with a new heritage exhibit at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul.

Hyundai will display the concept, the N Vision 74 concept, and other historical items. The exhibit, "Pony, the timeless," coincides with the publication of a book and a magazine series focusing on the historic model. The Pony was Korea's first independently developed automobile.

Gallery: Hyundai “Pony, The Timeless” Exhibit

8 Photos

The exhibit chronicles the Pony's history split across several levels and includes archived records. The N Vision 74 and the Pony Coupe concept are on the third floor if that's what you're looking for. Hyundai CEO Jaehoon Chang said that he hoped the exhibit allowed people to "reminisce about the past and take inspiration for the future." We certainly hope that that includes himself.

Hyundai introduced the N Vision 74 concept last year to positive reception, and there have been conflicting reports about whether the retro-looking model will ever enter production. It's a stunning homage to the original Pony with some high-tech touches. The company said in mid-May that it had no plans to produce it. However, a few days later, Hyundai Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said in an interview that the firm was "serious" about the model's future, further muddying the waters.

Hyundai revealed the N Vision 74 last year as a hydrogen-powered homage with a battery. The company said the car used two motors on the rear axle and had torque vectoring. The powertrain produced more than 671 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, and the car had a range of over 373 miles, with the battery and fuel cell at full capacity.

"Hyundai Motor has a history of taking on bold challenges and being in constant pursuit of innovation," Chang said. The company has made bold design choices in the past, and we’d certainly love to see the Pony inspire future Hyundai models. The exhibit is now open to the public at the Motorstudio. It runs until August 6, and you can reserve your tickets here.