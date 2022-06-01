Listen to this article

The 2023 Lexus RX arrives to inaugurate the fifth generation of the premium crossover. The styling has a familiar look, but there are new parts underneath the skin. Buyers have four powertrains to choose from, and three of those are hybrids. Sales begin in late 2022.

Big Mechanical Updates

The 2023 Lexus RX rides on the GA-K platform, and the fresh underpinnings let the vehicle shed up to 198 pounds (89.81 kilograms) compared to the previous generation. The wheelbase grows by 2.36 inches (5.99 centimeters), but the rear overhang shrinks by 2.36 inches, meaning that the overall length doesn't change compared to the previous model.

Gallery: 2023 Lexus RX

74 Photos

The longer wheelbase means there's more room for passengers inside of the RX. Lowered trim at the back allows for a decreased load height, too.

The 2023 RX is coming with four powertrains, but Lexus is only offering details about three of them right now. Details about the 450h+ plug-in hybrid will come later. The table below shows what we know now:

RX 350 RX 350h RX 500h F Sport Performance Engine 2.4-Liter Turbo Four-Cylinder 2.5-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid 2.4-Liter Turbo Four-Cylinder Hybrid Transmission 8-Speed Automatic CVT 6-Speed Automatic Drivetrain FWD/AWD AWD Direct4 AWD Horsepower 275 HP 246 HP 367 HP Torque 317 LB-FT 233 LB-FT 406 LB-FT Estimated Combined Fuel Economy 24 MPG 33 MPG 26 MPG Estimated Acceleration To 60 MPH 7.5 Seconds FWD / 7.2 Seconds AWD 7.4 Seconds 5.9 Seconds

The new RX 500h F Sport Performance grade comes with some extra equipment. It has six-piston brake calipers and rides on 21-inch wheels. Inside, the leather upholstery includes suede door trim and perforated material on the steering wheel. The tread plates have F Sport branding.

A New Look

The 2023 RX will be available in six trim levels: Standard, Premium, Premium+, Luxury, F Sport Handling, and F Sport Performance. Depending on the grade, 10 colors will be available: Ultra White, Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Copper Crest, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica, and Grecian Water.

The 2023 RX wears a new version of Lexus' spindle grille with recessed, diamond-shaped sections in the upper portion. The RX 500h F Sport Performance grade has a different mesh pattern that has a woven design.

In profile, the new RX has an upward arching sculpted section that leads to the rear fenders. Like the previous generation, the roof has a floating C-pillar. The rear now features full-width taillights.

Inside, the new RX has an infotainment screen with a lower position that puts it next to the instrument cluster rather than being on top of the dashboard. A display as large as 14 inches is available. Other available upgrades include a panorama glass roof and a head-up display.

Buyers have six upholstery color choices: Macadamia, Black, Birch, Palomino, Peppercorn, and Rioja Red. There are four available trim styles: Black Cascade, Ash Bamboo, Black Open Pore, and Dark Graphite Aluminum.

All models of the 2023 RX get the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The suite of tech includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, intersection support with motorcycle detection, dynamic radar cruise control with curve speed management, lane departure alert with steering assist, and an emergency driving stop system. The optional Advanced Park system has expanded support for parallel parking.