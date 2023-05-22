The American Motors Corporation (AMC) first introduced the Rambler American in 1958 and kept it on the production lines until 1969. During the 11-year production run, the car was sold under three distinct model generations. When production ended in 1969, the AMC Rambler became the last Rambler-named vehicle marketed in the United States and Canada. Today, Ramblers are becoming a rarity and their value in the classic car market keeps rising.

A second-generation Rambler was recently discovered by the folks behind the WD Detailing channel on YouTube. It’s been sitting in a garage since 1990 and has been collecting dust and dirt for the last more than three decades. Its overall condition was pretty good for its age though, despite the rust in the floor and the almost completely destroyed seats.

Washing and detailing a car that is so dirty and old doesn’t always bring the results you might get from a newer and better-preserved vehicle. However, it allows you to better see the actual condition of the classic car and decide what to do next with it. The WD Detailing team is actually going to give this Rambler to one of its followers on YouTube. Watch the entire process of cleaning the vehicle in the video at the top of this page.

For the uninitiated, the second-generation AMC Rambler was actually a heavily restyled version of the first-gen model. Contrary to modern trends in the automotive industry, the newer Rambler was actually narrower and shorter in its exterior dimensions but featured an increased cargo capacity thanks to better packaging. The styling was also completely new switching from the old round shape to a new squarer design, finally leaving no visual connection with the original 1950 Nash model.

The Rambler was sold with just a single engine option – a 3.2-liter inline-six cylinder with 90 horsepower (67 kilowatts). For the 1963 model year, the model received a more powerful version of its six-cylinder mill with an output of 138 hp (103 kW). A new manual overdrive three-speed transmission was also introduced for that model year, allowing the transmission to be shifted like a five-speed.