You seldom find casual fans of Saab vehicles because the people who are into them are absolutely passionate about the now-defunct brand. Such an enthusiast owned this 96 but wasn't able to get it back on the road. The time finally arrived to get the Swedish machine going again after sitting for 15 years.

The first step is simply washing the grime off the body. Underneath the dirt, the red paint is in pretty good shape and looks even better after detailing.

There are a few issues on the inside. The floor has serious enough rust that the crew needs to weld a support panel underneath the car. Also, there's a broken fuel line that requires mending.

Getting the engine running isn't too tough. The powerplant turns over but isn't getting any spark. Replacing the ignition coil and spark plug wires, in addition to rejuvenating the ignition cap, is enough to get the mill to start. It immediately comes to life.

With all that work done, it's time to take the Saab for a little drive. At least on the roads in this industrial park, the car seems to run great. Some brake work is necessary before taking the 96 on any serious journeys.

The 96 was initially available with a two-stroke, three-cylinder engine. A four-stroke, 1.5-liter V4 powerplant from Ford's European offerings eventually replaced it. This more sophisticated mill powers the Saab in this video, and there's a column-mounted, three-speed manual gearbox. A four-speed was available later in the model's run.

The 96 was a long-lived part of Saab's lineup. The company began building it in 1960 and production lasted until 1980. Drivers piloted the model to success in rallies, including wins at the Swedish Rally in 1972, 1973, and 1976.

The 99 eventually replaced the 96. Although, they were available simultaneously for several model years.