BMW premiered its latest short film during the Cannes International Film Festival in France yesterday. “The Calm” features the BMW i7 M70 as one of the highlights in a movie that has Pom Klementieff and Uma Thurman in the leading roles. The entire seven-minute film is attached at the top of this page for your viewing pleasure.

For this new movie, BMW called proven names from the movie industry. Joseph Kosinski takes executive producer credits and Sam Hargrave is in the director’s chair. There’s also a behind-the-camera star quality, while the soundtrack for the film is the work of film score composer and Academy Awards winner Hans Zimmer.

Gallery: 2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive

28 Photos

We won’t spoil “The Calm” but here’s what you need to know about the plot in short. Pom Klementieff and Uma Thurman play a pair of secret agents who have to meet in the Hotel Martinez in Cannes. The duo has to fight off some mysterious enemies with Klementieff narrowly escaping a hijacking attempt from the back seat of a BMW i7 M70 xDrive. Thurman has had a similar off-screen action in her hotel room, and finally, the two meet to piece together the story behind their secret mission.

“We’re thrilled for all film fans to experience ‘The Calm’”, Stefan Ponikva, VP for brand communication and brand experience at BMW, comments. “When we started out with this project, we knew we were working within a set of high standards, and we’re proud to be building on that tradition with this new and compelling storyline. This is a comeback that will give us all a lot of pleasure, I am convinced of that!”

Chances are high you’ve missed the official premiere in Cannes but you can now watch the entire movie here. If you happen to be in the rear seat of an i7, it’s probably interesting to know that “The Calm” made its world premiere through the BMW Theatre Screen, which is the 31.3-inch panoramic display that extends down from the headliner of the luxury sedan.