Well friends, we've reached the end of the line for this side road of the Fast and Furious saga. By that, we mean the slate of teaser previews promoting the premiere of Fast X which is less than a week away. This is the final trailer for the new film, and at over four minutes long, it isn't short on content.

Like previous trailers, we see plenty of explosions, cool cars, and references to family. This time around, however, there's less attention given to the various cars and wild car stunts. Instead, we spend a lot of time watching people fight. Letty and Cipher (played by Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron) engage in a serious round of fisticuffs, while the reunion between Han (Sung Kang) and Deckard (Jason Statham) isn't all hugs and puppies. Lest we forget, Deckard was the one who killed tried to kill Han way back in the franchise's third film Tokyo Drift, though we don't find that out until the seventh film. Yeah, there's some drama here.

Gallery: Fast X Movie Trailer Screenshots

5 Photos

Of course, Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto is fighting with everybody to keep his racing family safe. That doesn't just include Dante, the new big bad played by Jason Momoa. There's a new government team leader including an angry dude named Aimes (played by Alan Ritchson) who tells Dom that "the days where one man behind the wheel of a car can make a difference are over." Aimes is also responsible for the neat flashback sequence at the start of the trailer, conveniently reminding us of all nine Fast movies that have led to this one.

Don't worry, car fans. While fight sequences take center stage, we also see plenty of motorized excitement. Once again, we're treated to the scene where Dom backs his classic black Charger out of a moving cargo jet, landing triumphantly on bad guys in SUVs. We also see Dom driving new Chargers, and while we don't see it in action, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV concept makes a brief appearance parked outside the Toretto homestead in front of a Pagani.

By now, it's well-known that the Fast saga is nearing its ultimate conclusion. Just one more movie is slated to follow this one, billed as a direct sequel to what happens in Fast X. Will the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner make a digital return before the final scene is shot? Will Gisele, played in three movies by Gal Gadot return from the dead as Han did? Perhaps some of these questions will be answered when Fast X opens in theaters on May 19.