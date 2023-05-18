Robert Downey Jr. is not just Iron Man. Sure, this is the role that made him famous around the entire planet but he has many other significant roles. In his new journey, Downey will embark on a mission to save his classic vehicles and make them more environmentally friendly. And you will be able to watch the process in a new TV series.

HBO Max has just released the first trailer for Downey’s Dream Cars – a new series that premieres on June 22 and features Robert Downey Jr. as a host and co-producer together with Boat Rocker’s Matador Content. Executive producers for Matador Content are Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, and Dave Larzelere, while Team Downey's crew includes Emily Barclay Ford. Kyle Wheeler serves as an executive producer from Discovery.

So, what’s the plan? Downey has a large collection of classic cars, mainly 1960s and 1970s American vehicles that need to be converted into more efficient and eco-friendly machines for the new era of mobility. Downey builds a team of engineers and mechanics who turn his beloved machines into hybrids and electric cars.

“We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol-spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I’d founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change. Fortunately, I’m a bit of a dreamer. The last 3 years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate, and decarbonize these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem-solving,” Downey says in an official press release.

What do we see in this first trailer for Downey’s Dream Cars? A bunch of the actor’s vintage cars, including a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that he wants to make fully electric. “What we are doing here, nobody’s ever done before” – that’s the promise we are given and it makes us excited for the shows’s start on June 22. Stay tuned.