BMW has published the trailer video for its latest cinema-related endeavor known as “The Calm,” which will premiere on May 17 at the Cannes International Film Festival in France, where those attending will be able to see Pom Klementieff and Uma Thurman in the main roles of the action-packed short film.

The trailer, which you can watch embedded at the top of this page, reveals that the main characters make good use of a BMW i7 M70 to get away from the bad guys on motorcycles, all while enjoying a well-put-together soundtrack signed by none other than Hans Zimmer, the same man who made the music for titles like Inception, Interstellar, and Dune, among others.

BMW’s new short film was directed by Sam Hargrave, who also directed the action-packed Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, while Joseph Kosinski – the man who directed Top Gun: Maverick – signed off as the executive producer. So it’s safe to say that the German brand put together quite an impressive list of people for this.

To make things interesting, BMW wants to use the i7’s 31.3-inch rear panoramic display as the medium for the world premiere of the short film. Known as the Theater Screen, it’s basically a TV that extends down from the headliner and spreads out horizontally across the entire width of the interior.

“BMW Films is an integral part of BMW’s rich history within the world of cinema,” said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer & Brand BMW. “With the debut of ‘The Calm’ at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, we welcome back an important part of our legacy. The creative and innovative nature of this short film showcases the cutting-edge approach this series has taken since the beginning. Bringing the franchise back in 2023 with two powerful female leads feels especially poignant. And the fact that our fully electric vehicles are at the sharp end of the world’s first-ever completely silent car chase sequence gives “The Calm” an additional relevance.”

BMW’s short film journey began in the early 2000s when The Hire series became a viral sensation on the Internet of the Naughties. It featured well-versed Hollywood names like John Frankenheimer, Guy Ritchie, Ang Lee, and Alejandro González Iñárritu. But perhaps the most well-known BMW film of them all is the one starring Clive Owen and Madonna, who was Guy Ritchie’s wife at the time.

With this being said, it remains to be seen if the German carmaker’s latest title will be able to live up to the expectations set by The Hire series from the 2000s. But until then, we’d like to know what you think about it, so head over to the comments section to give us your thoughts.