The next-generation Toyota Tacoma is almost here, but fresh spy photos from Michigan might give us a preview of a special new trim. We think this is the overlanding-themed Tacoma Trailhunter, and though there's plenty of camouflage hiding the truck, there's some strong evidence that supports our theory.

Before we get to Trailhunter, let's first make sure this is a Tacoma. That's easily done, as we're clearly dealing with a mid-size truck that matches the edgy shape of the new Taco. Looking closely at the front, we can see the headlight design is match to both leaked images, and to Toyota's official Trailhunter teaser photos. The wheels also match up with Toyota teasers, so there's no question we're dealing with the forthcoming Tacoma.

Gallery: Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter Spy Photos

12 Photos

Now, what about this being a Trailhunter? Our spy sources point out the combination of the crew cab with a longer bed, something we likely won't see on the TRD Pro trim. The ride height of this truck also doesn't quite fit with our vision of a TRD Pro, though the camouflage could be throwing off perspective just a bit. However, it definitely wears meaty tires for clawing through rough terrain. The rear bumper looks similar to the one in the Trailhunter teaser, though sadly we can't see red recovery hooks. Up top, there's obviously a rack bolted to the truck's roof. And what do we have on the passenger side? That would be a snorkel.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.