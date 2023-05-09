The BMW 4 Series is getting a mild makeover. Numerous spy shots have captured various trims and body styles out testing. The latest photos show off the hotter M440i variant, which is wearing camouflage on the front and rear fascias, but new styling is coming to the entire lineup.

It’s difficult to discern the big design differences between the revamped model and the current car, but BMW is likely hiding the grille for a reason. The camo conceals any changes to the front bumper, but it’ll probably be more intricate than the current design. Other changes are minimal from what we can see, although the automaker is revamping the headlight graphics, which look similar to the 2024 X5 and X6.

Gallery: New BMW M440i Spy Shots

14 Photos

There appear to be even fewer changes at the back of the coupe. The revamped M440i might arrive with a restyled diffuser, but that’s likely a trick of the camouflage. The model will have restyled taillights.

We don’t expect BMW to make any significant changes to the interior. The 2023 4 Series arrived with a revamped cabin, gaining the brand’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment software and the company’s dual-screen Curved Display option, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. The company could tweak a few trim pieces.

The powertrain lineup should carry over mostly unchanged. That means the M440i’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine should continue to make 382 horsepower. The M4 will sit above it, churning out over 500 hp. Expect a slew of less-powerful powertrains in the regular 4 Series lineup, including the coupe and convertible.

BMW hasn’t announced when we’ll see the revamped 4 Series. Rumors have suggested that the 4 Series Life Cycle Impulse production will start next March. That could put an official debut somewhere toward the end of this year or early next. We will have to wait even longer to see the new M4 break cover, which won’t arrive until the 2025 model year, as BMW is already advertising the 2024 M4 on its configurator. We hope you have patience.