The folks at Mini are hard at work developing lots of new products. We know the next-gen Cooper Hardtop three-door is on the way, and the five-door variant is on display in these spy shots.

Surprisingly, the development team covers this car in loads of camouflage, despite already showing the three-door version without a bit of concealment. The new Mini models feature simpler styling than their predecessors. This one seems to follow that ethos.

The exterior design appears to be mostly the same as the three-door (below) other than the extra set of doors. The five-door also wears a wing with two raised sections on the roof.

The shots of the three-door show it with an electric powertrain and in the higher-end SE trim. Combustion engines with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system would be available, too. There's no confirmation yet whether Mini plans to offer the five-door model as an EV.

The electric variants would be available with two battery capacities. The standard one would be 40 kilowatt-hours. The SE has 54 kWh.

Mini reportedly plans to give the electric and ICE versions of the Hardtop different styling touches to differentiate them. We expect different grilles to be among the distinct elements.

The uncamouflaged images of the three-door Hardtop came while Mini was filming it. This suggests the brand is preparing promotional material and could point to the premiere being on the horizon. The currently available info points to the model going on sale in the summer of 2024. There are no details about whether the five-door arrives at the same time.

Mini is also working on the new Countryman (above) that shares underpinnings with the BMW iX1. It would be available with a single electric motor making 188 horsepower and a dual-motor layout with 308 hp. A high-performance John Cooper Works version is reportedly coming, too.

The Mini Aceman will be an electric crossover that will slot below the Countryman. The base model will have a single motor making 181 hp and will have a 40-kWh battery. The SE will boost the output to 215 hp and will get a 54-kWh pack. Both variants will be front-wheel drive.