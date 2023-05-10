The current Ford Expedition debuted way back in 2017 as a 2018 model-year machine. As such, the fourth-gen SUV is approaching retirement age and we believe these photos show its replacement. Caught on camera for the first time, this might be the 2025 Ford Expedition.

At a glance, we see the next Expedition will be as large as ever. Design details are concealed beneath camouflage wrap, with heavier coverings front and rear to hide what are certainly the more notable changes. We can see familiar body lines along the side, and the structure of the C-pillar with a modest forward slope appears the same. It's tough to judge any changes in wheelbase or overall size, but the SUV's face looks a bit taller and flatter compared to the current model. It's certainly possible the heavier camo is throwing us off on that, but such a design change would mirror trends of other automakers debuting bulked-up SUVs.

Gallery: Next-Generation Ford Expedition Spy Photos

10 Photos

Looking very closely at the front, we can definitely see redesigned headlights. It's unclear if the C-shaped LED outline will remain – there isn't quite enough exposure around the housing to tell but we can see an orange marker light positioned higher up. Peering through the mesh area between the lights, it looks like there could be a larger grille but we suspect there's additional camo in there exaggerating the shape.

At the back, we see a redesigned lift gate that reaches closer to the ground for easier loading. The bumper contains a built-in receiver hitch, and the amount of dirt visible underneath (and on the gate) suggests this prototype has spent considerable time off the pavement. That's interesting, because this doesn't appear to be an off-road trim. Mild-mannered street tires are mounted at the corners, but off the pavement doesn't automatically mean off the beaten path. Traversing dirt roads is an everyday thing for many drivers, and we'd guess this test vehicle has seen a few.

The rear view also confirms internal-combustion power for the new Expedition, which should come as no surprise. We have no information on powertrains, but the current model uses Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, connected to a 10-speed automatic.

Speaking of the current model, it just received a facelift for the 2022 model year so our sources believe the fifth-gen SUV is still some ways off. As of now, we're expecting a debut sometime next year as a 2025 model.