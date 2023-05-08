Provided the above photo is legitimate, this would be the second prominent leak regarding the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. Allegedly found over the weekend on Toyota's website and posted to Reddit, we get a full-color look at the all-new truck from the front as it plays in the dirt.

From our vantage point, this could be the real deal. The headlights featured in an official Toyota Tacoma teaser match what we see here. The color of the truck and style of the image (slinging some dirt in an off-road setting) is very similar to the official Tacoma TRD Pro trim teaser from early April. And of course, we have the leaked patent images from Brazil that dropped in January, marking the first overall Tacoma leak. This truck matches those images, and Toyota indirectly acknowledged the legitimacy of the leak in a social media post for the current Tacoma that was filled with Easter eggs.

Leak or not, we know the new Tacoma will be available in numerous trims including the aforementioned TRD Pro. A new Trailhunter trim will also join the lineup as another factory-built off-roader but with a nod towards the overlanding crowd. We also know that Fox shocks will be an option on some trucks, and nifty removable Bluetooth speakers will be an option as well.

As for the powertrain, the next-gen pickup truck will offer a six-speed manual transmission for those wanting to row gears. We also know an I-Force Max hybrid engine is in the mix, but is it the same twin-turbocharged V6 from the full-size Tundra? In the Tundra it produces 437 horsepower with 583 pound-feet of torque, though it's likely Toyota would either detune that engine or offer an I-Force Max four-cylinder for the smaller Taco.

We contacted Toyota in hopes of confirming the authenticity of the photo, but a spokesperson stated the company is "excited to see the enthusiasm around the new Tacoma and we are looking forward to the official reveal on May 19."