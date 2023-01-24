Listen to this article

A new generation of the Toyota Tacoma is on the way, and a design patent registration from Brazil gives us an undisguised look at the new truck. While we can't know for certain whether this is the styling for the version coming to the United States, the images give us a general idea of what to expect.

In front, the Tacoma has similarities to the new Tundra. For example, there are small slats beneath each headlight. Both trucks also have rectangular foglights that integrate into the lower portion of the bumper. They share strongly creased hoods. The Tacoma gains additional inlets in the fender flares.

Gallery: Toyota Tacoma Design Patent

9 Photos

In profile, the truck has boxy fender flares. A creased section runs along the lower section of the doors and dips down diagonally at the front.

The back features bracket-shaped taillights with a design that's similar to the Tundra. There's a small window to open in the rear glass.

The included images only let us see the truck's exterior. The interior is still a mystery. Given the similarities on the outside, it's possible the cabin might be similar to the Tundra.

The new Tacoma will reportedly be available with two engine options. A 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder would come from the current Highlander where the powerplant makes 265 horsepower (198 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (419 Newton-meters).

The other choice would be a hybrid-assisted turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder. This powerplant is currently available in the Lexus RX 500h where the setup makes 366 hp (272 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Alternatively, it has 340 hp (253 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) in the Toyota Crown.

The new Tacoma reportedly rides on the TNGA-F platform. These underpinnings are also underneath the Tundra.

The document for this design filing only provides scant information. Brazil's Ministério do Desenvolvimento, Indústria, Comércio e Serviços Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial published this on January 24, 2023. It listed the authors of the design as Matthew Niven Sperling, Scott Matthew Roller; Kengo Iwanaga, and Yeongmin Kong.

According to LinkedIn, Iwanaga has been a senior lead designer at Toyota's Calty Design Research since November 2009. Kong has been a senior lead designer at Calty since June 2018. Sperling has been involved with several patents for the automaker.