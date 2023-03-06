Listen to this article

Even though it's technically the oldest pickup in the class, the Toyota Tacoma will keep on truckin' into 2024 and hopefully well beyond. The Taco retained its title as the best-selling mid-size truck in America last year with over 237,000 units sold – nearly 150,000 more than the next-best Chevrolet Colorado.

For 2024, Toyota promises to keep things fresh with an updated iteration of its best-seller. The new Tacoma will have sharper looks and more tech, while it reportedly could lose its V6 entirely in place of a turbocharged and hybrid four-cylinder instead. But we’ll know more for sure when it officially debuts later this year.

For now, here’s everything we do know about the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma.

What Will It Look Like?

The new Tacoma probably won’t look all that different from the current version. Patent images filed in Brazil show a moderate makeover that maintains the truck's iconic rugged good looks but adds hints of Tundra DNA throughout.

The sharper headlights and taillights are the most apparent carryovers from the bigger Tundra, with a slightly larger grille design affixed on the front end and what appears to be more cladding over the bumpers. We pinged our rendering artist to help bring the 2024 Tacoma to life, which are the images you see above. This rendering even sports a special 30th-anniversary livery given that next year marks three decades for Tacoma in the US.

The Tacoma's interior is poised for a big makeover. Spy photos show a fully redesigned steering wheel and a new shifter moved closer to the driver with a now-electronic parking brake. The dash also appears to be completely digital with a larger touchscreen and a new corresponding instrument cluster screen.

What’s Under The Hood?

Rumor has it that the current V6 will be replaced by two four-cylinder options, similar to what Chevy has done with the new Colorado. The base engine will reportedly be a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder borrowed from the Highlander, which makes 265 horsepower in the three-row SUV. The optional unit will be a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor equipped that makes up to 366 hp in the Lexus RX Hybrid. Yes, the new Tacoma is going hybrid.

Toyota will use the same TNGA-F architecture for the Tacoma that underpins the Tundra, which will likely give the Taco a bit of a growth spurt. Although, it’s expected to still be more than a foot shorter than the Tundra overall. The new platform also means the mid-sizer will likely shed its leaf-spring suspension for a more modern coil-spring setup.

Will There Be An Electric Tacoma?

We know that the TNGA-F platform can support electrification and that the company has plans for EVs down the line. But Toyota hasn't indicated whether or not there will be an all-electric version of the Tacoma with this generation (even though we’ve already essentially seen the prototype).

When Will We See It?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is expected to debut this year before going into production later in 2023. Toyota hasn’t released any official teasers or info on the mid-size truck, but we hope to see the new Tacoma before the end of the year.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Toyota Tacoma currently starts at $29,085 for 2023 (with destination included), and we expect that base price to increase slightly for 2024. The SR will likely remain the base trim with the SR5 and the various TRD models falling in line, but rumors say there could be a new top-end model. A reported "Trailhunter" trim could be the most rugged Tacoma for 2024.