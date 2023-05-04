Another day, another 2024 Toyota Tacoma teaser. This time around, we have a series of teaser images, all depicting the side profile of the new truck. That’s not the most important information, though – the automaker confirms the next-gen Taco will finally make its full and official debut on May 19 this year.

It’s difficult to tell much about the design of the truck from these preview images but at least we can see some of the basic lines and shapes. At the front, the overhang is very short and the fascia is strictly vertically oriented. We can also see the shape of the LED daytime running lights but from this perspective, they probably don’t reveal themselves accurately.

We can’t confirm whether the new Tacoma will grow in size but given the fact that it is going to be underpinned by Toyota’s TNGA-F architecture shared with the larger Tundra, we won’t be surprised if we see a few inches added to the wheelbase and overall length. From these teaser images, it seems that the rear axle of the truck will retain its leaf spring setup as opposed to the more modern coil-spring setup.

In terms of engines, it is believed the 2024 Tacoma will switch to a four-cylinder lineup. The V6 is expected to be replaced by two 2.4-liter turbocharged mills. The base unit will reportedly be borrowed from the Highlander where it has 265 horsepower. The optional unit will reportedly be a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder equipped with an electric motor. That setup produces up to 366 hp in the Lexus RX Hybrid. A manual gearbox was confirmed just earlier this week.

Now that we know the debut date of the 2024 Tacoma, we are expecting even more teaser images. Hopefully, Toyota will also release some information regarding the new mid-size truck before the actual debut but we will surely know everything on May 19. As a final note, we’d like to remind you that the Tacoma was the best-selling product in America’s mid-size truck segment last year with over 237,000 units delivered to customers.