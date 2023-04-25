The 2024 Toyota Tacoma can't get here soon enough. We've already seen five teasers at this point that preview everything from the I-Force Max hybrid powertrain to the brand-new Trailhunter trim. Now Toyota is teasing something a bit out of the ordinary: a Bluetooth speaker with built-in housing.

Toyota has teamed up with JBL to offer a removable Bluetooth speaker option for the 2024 Tacoma. The first of the two teaser images shows a speaker housing on the dash, located just behind the main touchscreen, while the second shot shows the JBL Flex speaker perched atop the corner of the truck's bed.

The second image also gives us a slightly better look at the Tacoma's bed, which Toyota is showing for the first time here. It has a clear "TACOMA" wordmark stamped into the edge and a rugged bed liner – but not much else is visible in this image.

As the Toyota Tacoma teasing campaign continues, we know, at least, that the TRD Pro model will come packed with features like this JBL Flex speaker. The Taco Pro will also have grippy all-terrain tires, Fox shocks, a hybrid powertrain, and promises to be even more capable than the off-road truck that it's replacing.

Other images have provided a shadowy look at the whole of the Tacoma's new silhouette, which includes design elements like the slimmer headlights and the prominent "TOYOTA" wordmark in the grille. The Tacoma will also have an LED light bar within its grille mimicking the marker lights found on larger trucks.

We don't know exactly when we will see the new Tacoma in full, but given all the recent teasers, expect to see the truck in just a few weeks. In the meantime, head over to our Everything We Know post on the 2024 Tacoma to read all about the upcoming truck.