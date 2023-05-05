More than 30,000 Jeeps and 230,000 attendees descended on Daytona, Florida for this year’s Jeep Beach celebration. The event occurred last week, culminating in a parade on Sunday, April 30.

Jeep brought a convoy of production vehicles and concept cars for people to admire. Attendees had the opportunity to ride through an obstacle course with a professional driver at the wheel and experience the brand’s 2023 lineup, including the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. Jeep fans could have also explored the 2023 Compass Trailhawk, which hides a 200-horsepower 2.0-liter engine.

“The Jeep community is as strong as I’ve ever seen it,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep North America. “Our fans have always demonstrated an unparalleled love for the brand and are incredibly passionate about their Jeep vehicles. We saw well over 230,000 Jeep brand enthusiasts throughout the week, and with over 30,000 Jeep 4x4 SUVs on site, I don’t think I saw any two the same.”

Morrison led the Jeep Beach Parade, piloting the Wrangler Magneto 3.0 EV Concept, which the brand introduced earlier this year at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. If the name didn’t give it away, this is the third Magneto iteration, with the latest getting a new two-stage power regen mode. Its single electric motor is driver-adjustable, making between 285 and 650 hp.

Jeep also brought the 2024 Wrangler 392 to the show, which packs a 6.4-liter V8 engine making 470 hp. But it might not have been the showstopper as the automaker also brought its 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept, which takes the Rubicon 4xe’s modern hybrid powertrain and fits it inside a vintage model. It’s a neat restomod with a gorgeous 70s aesthetic.

The event brought many people to Daytona, but it goes beyond that. The event also gives back to the community. Since 2012, Jeep Beach has donated more than $2 million raised through the event’s weeklong fundraising efforts. Processed are donated throughout central Florida counties.