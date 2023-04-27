In September last year, Jeep announced it has plans to launch four new electric models by the middle of the decade. At the time, we had information about three of them – the Recon, Wagoneer S, and Avenger AWD. Jeep also briefly mentioned a fourth EV SUV is also under development but didn’t reveal anything about it. Today, we can finally share the first teaser image of that model.

Unfortunately, Jeep still isn’t ready to tell us more about the yet-unnamed battery-electric crossover. The only available teaser image shows what appears to be a small crossover hidden under a blue cover with the brand’s logo for EVs above it. This really isn’t very revealing but word on the street is this new electric product will be positioned in the lower segments and sold as a baby electric Jeep.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept

5 Photos

This information leaves us with two burning questions. Is it going to be smaller than the Avenger or bigger? And – more importantly – is it going to be available in the United States? Our educated guess would be that, if it is smaller than the Avenger, it won’t be sold stateside. The Avenger is considered too small for the US market and is currently available only in Europe.

Speaking of the Avenger, Jeep has already received around 22,000 pre-orders for the small crossover, which is sold with a combustion engine only in Spain, Italy, and Poland. In all other countries on the Old Continent, the small crossover is available only with an electric powertrain, a single-motor BEV setup powering the front wheels. A dual-motor version with AWD capability will soon be launched as one of the four new electric Jeeps planned by the middle of the decade.

The other new EVs the American company part of the Stellantis portfolio is planning are the Recon – a Wrangler-inspired zero-emissions SUV based on the Stellantis STLA large platform – and the Wagoneer S – a large SUV underpinned by the same architecture and capable of 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds and an estimated range of 400 miles per charge.

Note: 2022 Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept pictured in the gallery.