Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023 with a host of special events around the world. One was Lamborghini Day UK, which saw over 380 cars from the automaker descend on the Silverstone circuit.

“The UK continues as one of our top markets worldwide with a loyal and growing Lamborghini client and fan base,” said Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Gallery: Lamborghini Day UK At Silverstone Circuit

31 Photos

The event started with Lamborghinis departing from the company’s 11 UK dealerships. When they reached Silverstone, they were greeted by Winkelmann, Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert, and Lamborghini Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Federico Foschini, who presented the new Revuelto to the attendees.

The new Revuelto wasn’t the only model Lamborghini showed off at the event. The 400 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, Diablo, LM 002 were also in attendance, curated by Lamborghini Polo Storico, the specialist department that manages restoration, certification, archives, and spare parts for the company’s historic models.

Attendees also had the opportunity to drive Silverstone Circuit, with 382 Lamborghinis hitting the track – a record for the automaker for the most cars on a track at one time. The company had 251 cars on the Suzuka Circuit. Pro drivers from Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsports team led the laps.

The celebration marks a big transition for the automaker as it touts its new Revuelto flagship. It’s the brand’s first of several hybrid models, pairing a new 6.5-liter V12 with three electric motors. The setup produces a combined 1,001 horsepower, with power reaching all four tires through a new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It can sprint to 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and 124 mph in 7 seconds. Its top speed exceeds 217 mph.

Lamborghini Day UK is just the latest in a string of celebrations that kicked off in January with the inauguration of the company’s redesigned museum. The automaker then hosted Lamborghini Day Japan. Later this month, the 60th Anniversary Giro tour will happen in Italy, with more than 150 Lamborghinis expected to attend.