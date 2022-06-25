Listen to this article

Modified Rolls-Royce cars are a few and far between, and rightfully so. One of the reasons for that is that Rolls-Royce is already offering bespoke options for its customers to make their vehicles truly unique. Another, and definitely the more compelling one, is that the British luxury automaker can actually ban you from buying another Rolls-Royce if you modify their vehicles.

But that didn't stop one 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom owner to convert it into a beast of a vehicle – a 6x6 conversion, modified to look like it's ready for a Mad Max sequel. While we've seen a number of crazy 6x6 conversions before, such as the Apocalypse Dark Horse Ford Bronco 6x6, this Phantom 6x6 is easily the most insane we've seen so far.

The conversion was done by Danton Arts Kustoms. In order to extend the length of the Phantom, the French company had to chop off the car from the rear door, use a 2005 BMW 7 Series's body as the extension, and also use the 7er's rear axle for the additional pair of wheels.

The result, as you can see in the video atop this page, is an off-road monster, wearing aluminum extended fenders, yellow lights (and light bar), and a set of 24-inch wheels. It's something that we never expected from a Rolls-Royce. Has the world gone mad? We think so.

Inside, there isn't much aftermarket modification apart from the re-leathered upholstery and the few bits of crocodile and snake leathers in the front cabin. The car even has its original suicide doors, along with the customary Rolls-Royce umbrella stowed within the door panels.

The story goes the same under the hood where the 453-hp 6.7-liter V12 engine resides. There isn't any modification to it either, apart from the added bling.